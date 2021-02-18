Man breaks-in to home to… take a candlelit bath?

Imagine returning home from a trip to find that a stranger has essentially made themselves at home in your residence. That’s exactly what happened with a family in Maine.

According to the Press Herald, 34-year-old Sean Schoonmaker broke into a home in Maine but instead of stealing anything, he took a candlelit bath, prepared himself a meal, and replaced family photos around the home.

The homeowners, who were returning home after an overnight Valentine’s Day trip, discovered the intruder when they noticed a strange car in their garage. Clear that something was off, they then drove off and called police.

When authorities arrived they found Schoonmaker lounging around the home, making it his own. He was arrested and is currently facing charges related to the break-in.