Emirati arrested for stealing camel for gift to girlfriend

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ state-linked newspaper says police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a highly valuable newborn camel to give to his girlfriend for her birthday. The report on Wednesday says the owners of the baby camel reported the theft from their farm earlier this month. The suspect later told police a camel had wandered onto his farm, raising suspicion. Police say he later admitted to trespassing on his neighbor’s farm to steal a rare breed of camel for his girlfriend. Some in the UAE still raise camels for food and milk, and camel racing remains a cherished pastime.