A mighty wind: Indonesian woman claims gust of wind made her pregnant, police investigating

Indonesian police are investigating the bizarre case of a woman who claims a gust of wind got her pregnant and she gave birth just an hour later.

25-year-old Siti Zainah gave birth to a healthy baby girl last week in the town of Cianjur, located in the southern Indonesian province of West Java, according to Times Now Digital.

The woman told local media that she was in her living room when a gust of wind blew across her house. Just 15 minutes later, she said she began to experience pain in her stomach, which started to grow big very quickly.

Siti further claims she was rushed to a community health clinic, where she gave birth to a six pound baby girl.

Eman Sulaeman, director of Cidaun’s community clinic, tells Times Now that it was likely a cryptic pregnancy — which is when a woman is unaware about her pregnancy until she goes into labor.

Nevertheless, cops are still conducting investigation, explaining that they don’t want the incident — which has gone viral on social media “to foster wild rumors among the public.”