Report: Vaccinations fewer for Hispanic, Black people in WA

Washington state health leaders say a new report shows disproportionately low percentages of Hispanic, Black and multiracial people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. The state Department of Health said Thursday the report shows race and ethnicity data for people who have received at least one vaccine dose and for people who are fully vaccinated, with breakdowns for all ages. State Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a news release more must be done to address the vaccine inequities and related access barriers.