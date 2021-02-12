Investigators release account of deputy’s shooting of driver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Investigators have released an initial account of an officer-involved shooting in Clark County last week, indicating that the officer fired as he was grappling with a driver who refused orders to get out of his car and who instead put the vehicle in motion. Jenoah Donald, the driver, was the second Black man shot by Clark County sheriff’s deputies in a span of about three months. On an online fundraising page, a family representative wrote Thursday his condition had not improved and that the family had “made the difficult decision to put him on comfort care until he passes.”