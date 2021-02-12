Seattle police say suspect officers shot didn’t know victims

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police said on Thursday that a person suspected of shooting two people Tuesday night in the city’s Central District did not know the victims. The Seattle Police Department says the department initially released information indicating a possible relationship between the victims and the suspect, but that on Thursday it appeared there is no connection between them. The suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly shot two people and was killed by police after firing at them. Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says one of the people allegedly shot by the suspect died on the way to the hospital. The condition of the other person hasn’t been released.