Fatal Crash on Hwy 22W – Polk County

On Sunday, February 7, 2021 at approximately 5:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 22W near milepost 8.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a maroon Dodge pickup, operated by Robert Leach (73) of Albany, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a silver Dodge pickup operated by Jeffrey Sittisuphachoke (42) of Independence.

Leach and his passenger, Linda Leach (75) of Albany, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.

Sittisuphachoke was transported to the Salem Hospital.

OSP was assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, ODOT and Polk County Fire Department.