Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 – Lincoln County

On Sunday, February 7, 2021 at approximately 8:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle collision on Highway 101 near milepost 122.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevy Scottsdale pickup, operated by Johnny Widerman (33) of Newport, was southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a Chrysler Pacifica van operated by Eva Della Alcala (41) of Woodburn.

Alcala and a male juvenile passenger were transported to the hospital for injuries.

A female juvenile, passenger in the Chrysler, was transported by Life Flight to a Portland area hospital for injuries.

Ruben Esteban Vasquez (20) of Woodburn, passenger in the Chrysler, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Widerman was taken into custody and lodged in the Lincoln County Jail for Manslaughter II, Assault III, two counts of Assault IV, DUII – Controlled Substances, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief II.

OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Major Crash Team, Newport Police Department, North Lincoln Fire Department and ODOT.