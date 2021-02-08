Man dies by cannon fire at baby shower

Of all the ways to go… at a baby shower after being hit by a cannon.

A man was killed Saturday evening after shrapnel from an exploding cannon used at a baby shower in Michigan struck him, police said.

A homeowner in Genesee County fired a small cannon-type device in the backyard to celebrate the baby’s pending arrival, according to Michigan State Police.

“The homeowner had purchased the cannon at an auction prior to the event and had fired the cannon several times prior. The cannon is designed to create a big flash, a loud noise and create smoke,” state police said in a statement.

The cannon allegedly exploded and struck Evan Thomas Silva, 26, of Hartland, who was standing 10 to 15 feet away, police said. Three parked vehicles and the garage where the baby shower was being held were also impacted.

“The cannon did not contain any projectiles, but it is suspected that the gun powder loaded into the device caused the cannon to fracture,” the police said.

Michigan State Police said the bomb squad and Gaines Township Fire Department responded to the incident. Officials are investigating and the case will be sent to the Genesee County Prosecutor for review, according to police.

That said, your baby does not care if you use fireworks, smoke or cannons to announce its birth or gender. While going all out makes a great Instagram photo, maybe ask if the activity is potentially dangerous and, if you say yes, opt for a cake and sparkly candles.

Cake is better than cannon fire any day, anyway.