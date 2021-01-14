EAT WORMS?

ROME (AP) — People use worms to catch fish — and people eat what they catch. So the European Union is suggesting, why not cut out the middleman? The E.U.’s food safety agency says there’s nothing wrong with people eating worms. The agency has put out a scientific opinion on the safety of munching dried yellow mealworms. The verdict: they’re good to eat as a protein-rich snack. For those whose tummies might turn at the mere thought of picking up a worm and feeling it slither down your gullet, there’s good news. Researchers say the yellow mealworms pack as much of a nutritional punch in powdered form — as they do if you gulp them down whole.