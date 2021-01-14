Samsung promises new phones will deliver more for less money

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Samsung’s next crop of smartphones will boast bigger screens, better cameras, and longer-lasting batteries at lower prices than than last year’s lineup that came out just before the pandemic toppled the economy. The three Galaxy S21 phones unveiled Thursday during a virtual event will face similar challenges in an economy still hobbled by the COVID-19 crisis. But this time Samsung has made some pricing adjustments that reflect the hard times. All three phones will be less expensive than last year’s comparable models, with the reductions ranging from 7% to 20%. The starting prices will range from $800 to $1,300, with all three phones due in stores Jan. 29.