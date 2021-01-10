Survey says that despite pandemic strain, charitable giving in the US jumped in 40 states in 2020

With the pandemic straining the economy from Wall Street to Main Street, one might think charitable giving declined in 2020, but a new survey shows the opposite is true.

According to numbers crunched by Top Data, Americans’ donations to various charities actually increased in 40 of 50 states.

The survey, based on a non-scientific survey of 1,000 Americans, finds the average adult in the U.S. donated $608 to charity in 2020 — up 16% from the year before. What’s more, 16% of those polled say they plan to donate some or all of their next COVID-19 stimulus check to those in need.

By state, donations in Idaho jumped the most from 2019 to 2020, with a 153% increase; Wyoming saw donations pop 103%; Montanans gave 82% more than in 2019′ and Utah saw personal donations jump 80%. Oregonians’ donations increased 68%, rounding out the top five.

On the other side of the coin, pun intended, people in Rhode Island ranked as least generous, with their personal donations down 43% between 2019 and 2020.

Here’s the full list of residents’ donations by state, with the percent of change between 2019 and 2020, according to Top Data.



1. Idaho — 153%

2. Wyoming — 103%

3.Montana — 82%

4. Utah — 80%

5. Oregon — 68%

6. Ohio — 67%

7. Hawaii — 59%

8. Alabama — 58%

9. Louisiana — 56%

10. Colorado — 52%

11. North Dakota — 50%

12. Nevada — 48%

13.Kansas — 44%

14. Alaska — 39%

15. Kentucky — 37%

16. Nebraska — 34%

17. Oklahoma — 33%

18. Washington — 30%

19. Illinois — 29%

20. West Virginia — 29%

21. Minnesota — 26%

22. New York — 25%

23. Iowa — 24%

24. Connecticut — 24%

25. Georgia — 22%

26. Maryland — 22%

27. Michigan — 20%

28. South Carolina — 19%

29. Virginia — 19%

30. Missouri — 19%

31. South Dakota — 18%

32. Tennessee — 17%

33. New Mexico — 16%

34. Delaware — 16%

35. Pennsylvania — 16%

36. North Carolina — 15%

37. Wisconsin — 14%

38. Arkansas — 11%

39. Mississippi — 5%

40. Texas — 4%

41. California — 0

42. New Jersey — 0%

43. Florida — -2%

44. Arizona — -4%

45. New Hampshire — -9%

46. Indiana — -10%

47. Massachusetts — -17%

48. Vermont — -20%

49. Maine — -25%

50. Rhode Island — -43%