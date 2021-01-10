Groom gets cold feet, bride marries guest instead

Usually when a bride or groom gets stood up at their wedding, well, no one ends up married. For one bride though, the show must go on and she married one of her guests.

According to a report published by Bangalore Mirror, a groom named Naveen skipped out on his big day after his girlfriend — not his wife-to-be — threatened to ruin the wedding by drinking poison in front of the guests. So to avoid the scandal, he jetted off with plans to meet his girlfriend and hasn’t been heard from since.

This left the bride in tears but her family came to the rescue by scouring the sea of wedding guests for suitable groom — and they found one. It was business as usual from that point on with the bride and her newfound lover exchanging vows and becoming a couple.