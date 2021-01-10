Move over cauliflower ear, now there’s mushroom ear

A Vietnamese doctor examining a patient complaining of painful and itchy ears was surprised to discover dozens of small “mushrooms” growing in a man’s ears, according to Newsflare.

Using an endoscope, the doctor, Cuong in Ha Noi, found the nearly inch-long fungi — causing inflammation and his uncomfortable symptoms — growing just above the eardrums.

Dr. Coung quickly removed them and told the patient it would take a few days for his ears to recover.

The patient had likely transferred the fungi into his ear after sharing ear hygiene equipment with others, according to Cuong.

A video of the mushrooms was captured with the patient’s permission.