Cantwell Statement on Efforts to Remove President Trump from Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement about efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office:

“I supported impeaching the President before for his misuse of his office.

“And I will support impeachment again for abusing power and attempting to interfere in the election results in Georgia. Promulgating misinformation as he did yesterday about our election system is a threat to our democracy. He is failing to uphold our Constitution.

“I would also support his cabinet in their measures to remove him from office.”