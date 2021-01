WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement after Congress voted to certify the Electoral College vote:

“Democracy prevails and endures. In the end, Congress respected the will of the American people and upheld the rule of law. I strongly condemn the violence and crimes that were committed today. I want to thank everyone who put their safety on the line to keep us safe. There must be accountability, and we must ensure it never happens again.”