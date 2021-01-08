Murray Statement on Senators Hawley and Cruz

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) issued the following statement calling for the resignation of Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), who like the President, incited and supported the violent mob that attacked the Capitol during the certification of the 2020 election.

“I come to the Capitol every day to fight for what I believe in. I often have issues I feel very strongly about—whether it’s a woman’s right to choose, or immigration, or health care, or the issue of the day. I use my voice to tell people what I believe to be right, and I listen to the other side. We hear each other out, we vote, and whoever has the votes wins. And I accept that. Do I always like the outcome? No, but I accept it, because that is what our democracy requires. People having a voice, being able to use it, and all of us accepting that no one person or group should get their way all the time.

“There can be no normalizing or looking away from what played out before our eyes this week. The violent mob that attacked the Capitol was made up of people who don’t accept democracy, and want to take this country by use of force. This is not how we keep our people and our country free.

“As a Senator, I respect every member who disagrees with my ideas. I reserve my right to use my voice to fight for what I believe in. But at the end of the day, our job is to keep this country a democracy where voices win, not brute force. Any Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office. Senators Hawley and Cruz should resign.”