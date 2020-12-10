Mom tattoos nine month old son but for a good reason

How young is too young to get a tattoo.. because one mother just gave one to her nine month old child.

A mother of two twin boys recently took to Reddit to get advice on whether or not she was wrong for inking her young son.

In the post, the mother explains that one of her twins currently requires a shot once a week, which has been administered by the mother-in-law who watches the babies while mom is working. The mother-in-law has never had a problem distinguishing between the two children “until a month ago when she gave the shot to the wrong kid.”

“Now they may be fraternal but they look identical. I’ll be honest my husband and I even mix them up sometimes. Everyone does,” the mother shared.

Both children were fine after receiving medical attention, however, the incident worried the mother-in-law so much that she “refused to babysit, so to daycare [the kids] went.”

To help the daycare from making the same mistake, the mother consulted her doctor who recommended a medical tattoo.

“They tattoo a freckle, no bigger [than] the end of a pencil eraser, on an area of skin that’s easily seen while the child is under mild sedation similar to dental offices,” the mom explained. “Because of the area it usually fades in 2-3yrs but by then they should have developed more personal features and may not need it redone.”

So, essentially the tattoo is more of the semi-permanent kind. Nonetheless, the mother-in-law still thinks the mom went too far.

Responses on the post were understanding of the mother’s decision.

“It’s not like you gave him a full sleeve of pin up girls and muscle cars,” one person wrote.