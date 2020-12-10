Wanna spend a night in a massive toy store for 25 bucks? Now you can

If you ever journeyed to New York City as a child or with small children, chances are you roamed the aisles at the landmark FAO Schwarz store. Well, it’s turning into the spot for the ultimate sleepover — an Airbnb unit.

The iconic toy store is inviting one family to have free rein of the two-story, 20,000-square-foot wonderland.

Guests will have private access to FAO Schwarz’s “world of theater, imagination and wonder,” according to a release from Airbnb.

“With toys in every corner, from plush teddy bears to race cars and dreamy spaces to rest your head, guests will experience the store in a whole new light,” Airbnb added.

The accommodations include one bedroom with a queen bed, a bunk bed with a slide and, of course, lots of toys. Yes, the giant piano will also be there for you and the little ones to run across like the absolute madmen you are.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, the one-night stay is only available for one New York City family of four from the same household.

Titled “A Night of Whimsy and Wonder at FAO Schwarz,” the sleepover takes place on December 21. A chance to book the special stay opens up December 15 at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.