Dec. 10 declared Get Covered Day

(Salem) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared Dec. 10 as Get Covered Oregon Day to focus on the importance of staying healthy by getting covered.

Get Covered Day is aimed at two priorities – to help Oregonians stay healthy and protect communities from COVID-19 by wearing a mask and get insured for 2021 before the Dec. 15 deadline to enroll.

Oregonians who do not get health insurance through their job or a program such as the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can go to HealthCare.gov to see if they may qualify for help paying for 2021 coverage. Even if people are temporarily uninsured, they can sign up for help. The deadline to sign up to get health insurance for next year is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“The pandemic has placed a renewed focus on the importance of staying healthy and safe,” said Gov. Brown. “During this open enrollment period for private health insurance, it’s critical for all of us to seek insurance coverage, not just because of COVID-19, but for preventive care and financial protection in case of serious illnesses and chronic conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. We owe it to ourselves and our families to get covered in order to have access to life-saving services.”

“Oregon is proud to be a part of the Get Covered 2021 coalition to advance efforts to protect against COVID-19, and to close the coverage gap by getting all eligible Oregonians enrolled in health insurance,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “We are proud to work alongside all of the partners in the Get Covered 2021 coalition to send the message in Oregon and across the nation that we are standing together to help Americans stay safe and healthy, and that coverage and financial help is there for them during a time they need it the most.”

Individuals making up to $51,040 per year and families of four making up to $104,800 may get help paying for coverage. In 2020, more than seven in 10 Oregonians who chose plans through HealthCare.gov got financial help for monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs. These savings lowered the average premium to just $145 per month.

Oregonians who want help from an insurance agent or community partner organization that can help them complete the application and enroll should visit OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp. Insurance agents and community partners provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge to the client. This help is available virtually and over the phone.