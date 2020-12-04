Wyden applauds House passage of cannabis legalization legislation

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today applauded House passage of the MORE Act, legislation to legalize cannabis at the federal level – and includes Wyden’s proposal, developed in partnership with Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., to establish clear rules of the road to responsibly tax and regulate cannabis.

Wyden released the following statement:

“Today commonsense and justice prevailed, and the federal government is closer than ever to closing the chapter on failed cannabis prohibition – a prohibition that has needlessly destroyed lives, stifled research and treated job-generating legal small businesses like criminal organizations. This moment has been culminating since Oregon became the first state to decriminalize cannabis in the 1970s, and I want to commend my good friend and fellow Oregonian Rep. Earl Blumenauer for his steadfast dedication to bring our cannabis policies out of yesteryear.

“We are on the brink of history, with a vast majority of Americans behind our efforts. Now, we need to get Mitch McConnell to heed their call to legalize cannabis. Today we celebrate victory in the House, and then get right back to the fight for justice in the Senate.”