Frightening explosion is actually controlled detonation by bomb squad caused by fireworks enthusiast

A loud explosion that frightened residents in Snohomish County, Washington on Tuesday night was, in reality a controlled explosion by the count bomb squad necessitated by a careless fireworks enthusiast.

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe tells KIRO-TV officials removed “a large amount of explosives” from the house, adding, “It appears it was essentially a hobbyist using the materials for fireworks and rockets with no malicious intent.”

Officials reportedly decided the explosives were too dangerous to transport. A bomb squad responded and took the explosives to the closest place where they could be safely detonated.

The sheriff’s apologized for the noise disturbance.