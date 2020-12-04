Wyden statement on November jobs report

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today released the following statement on the November jobs report:

“The jobs report is bad news all around. Job growth was smaller than projected as we’re trying to climb out of a 10 million job hole. Workers have left the labor force, and long-term unemployment is up. It’s critical that a relief package extends benefits for workers facing long-term joblessness. This backsliding is coming at the worst possible time, with businesses dependent on strong holiday spending to stay afloat. On top of that, neighborhood bars and restaurants are struggling to survive with no support as cases surge. The American people need a robust relief package, and they needed it months ago. Mitch McConnell has long been the obstacle to a deal, and he needs to negotiate in good faith.”