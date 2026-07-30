Talk about a loco motion: Man arrested after surfing locomotive naked

We can’t imagine it’s ever a good idea to get on top of a moving train. It’s probably an even worse idea to get on top of a moving train while naked.

Nonetheless, that’s what Daniel Ray Ballance is accused of, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

“For those of you who had the unfortunate experience of seeing this gentleman surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive yesterday, I want you to know that he was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges,” reads a post to the sheriff’s Facebook. “Daniel Ray Ballance of Quartzsite, AZ decided to visit our County yesterday via the Union Pacific Railroad after he broke a window on a locomotive and entered it. To some he blew the horn, to others he showed a little too much.”

“Daniel expressed his love of vodka, beer, and playing the Banjo,” the post continues. “Unfortunately, we had to separate him from those loves and the train ride. Instead Daniel is spending some time at an all expenses paid stay in jail, where he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

We’re certain that’s not what it means to “do the Loco-Motion.”