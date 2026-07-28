7/26 Wasco County Fire Update: 12:16 pm

7/28 12:16 pm

Please find below the latest wildfire status and evacuation update for Wasco County:

* 8-Mile Fire

– Containment: 80%

– Evacuation Zones: None active at this time.

* 10-Mile Fire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10-Mile Fire Size: 4,834 acres

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, and Ashwood Antelope RFPA.

– Evacuation Level Changes:

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 1 (Get Ready) Lifted: From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– River Closures: The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management has issued a closure order for all BLM lands, launches, access points, and backcountry campsites from the Warm Springs launch at Hwy 26 to the Locked Gate on the Deschutes River Access Road.

* Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 13,611+ acres

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, and Oregon State Fire Marshal.

– Evacuation Levels (Remaining Unchanged):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone, Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Closures: A closure order is in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Detailed information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/…/closure-place-grasshopper-fire.

– Shelter Locations:

– General Shelter: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037.

– Large Animal Shelter: Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039.

* Little Buck Fire (Haycreek Complex)

– Size: 36,003+ acres

– Evacuation Level Updates (Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 lowered to Level 2: Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 (Be Ready): Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd.

7/28 9:00 am

July 28, 2026, Tuesday 9:00 a.m. Grasshopper Fire Update

Active fire behavior continued across the fire yesterday. Areas within the Badger Creek Wilderness observed increased activity due to alignment of the terrain and fuel conditions. Although conditions were challenging, crews were able to successfully establish containment line along the southeast corner of the fire and were able to maintain and secure line along the southern edge of the fire, in particular along Forest Road 4810. Aviation support continues to be a critical asset to the fire with fixed-wing scoopers and helicopters dropping water throughout the day. Overnight, night-shift personnel continued to secure fire line near the fire perimeter and provided support to the Oregon State Fire Marshal taskforces for structure protection.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has been providing structure protection to the communities of Sportsmans Park and Pine Hollow, and those resources will remain in place as long as needed.

Today, crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing fire line along the west side of the incident. On the southern flank crews will focus on mopping up completed line and scouting opportunities to build contingency line to the west and east. Along the eastern perimeter, personnel will assess options for additional control line construction while maintaining established fire lines to help protect nearby communities.

A complex incident management team is expected to arrive today and will be taking command of the fire in the near future. Complex incident management teams provide the personnel and structure needed to manage the various operational components of a large incident. The team will be formally in-briefed by the existing incident managers and provided time for shadowing to support a seamless transition.

Weather: Forecast for today brings in cooler temperatures at 69-74 degrees, relative humidity minimum 40-45%, and west winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. A warming, drying trend is predicted for the rest of the week. The NW Coordination Center has issued a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory which includes the Grasshopper Fire and surrounding areas; https://gacc.nifc.gov/…/Fuels_and_Fire_Behavior…

Evacuations: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in effect. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or. There is a shelter operating at Maupin High School.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/…/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident…/ormhf-grasshopper

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Facts:

Acres: 13,612 Personnel: 200

Engines: 32 Heavy equipment: 15

email: [email protected]

7/27 12:06 pm

Wasco County wildfire update for the 8 mile Road Fire

Update on the 8-Mile Fire (Eightmile Road area, roughly 5 miles west of Dufur):

According to an official Oregon Department of Forestry update from The Dalles Unit Forester Chase D. Duncan, the fire started on July 24, 2026. It received heavy initial attack from ODF, mutual-aid partners, aircraft, contract resources, and local landowners. Forward progression was stopped that same night at 532 acres.

Crews have since been strengthening containment lines and mopping up hotspots. As of July 26, the fire stood at 35% containment, with further increases expected as mop-up continues deeper from the edge. This fire remains relatively small and is showing steady progress under active management.

Several wildfires continue to burn in and near Wasco County, including the Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest area near Wamic/Pine Hollow), the Little Buck Fire (part of the Hay Creek Complex near Shaniko/Antelope/Clarno), and the 10 Mile Fire area near the Jefferson County border. Sizes and activity have changed with weather, and fire behavior can shift quickly.

UPDATE 10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,834 acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 lowered to Level 2 Get Set: From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 Get Ready: From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 lifed: From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

– Road open: South Junction Road

– River Closures: The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management has implemented a closure order for all BLM lands, launches, access points, and backcountry campsites from Warm Springs launch at Hwy 26 to the Locked Gate on the Deschutes River Access Road.

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point) Evacuation Zones

– Size: 10,742+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 (Go Now) Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone

– Level 3 (Go Now): Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Closures: A closure order is in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Details are available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

– Shelter Location: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037

– Large Animal Shelter – Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039

Little Buck Fire (Haycreek Complex)- Evacuations Remain the Same

– Size: 33,4723+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuation Levels (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St, Madras, OR 97741

Deep Canyon Fire

Size: 8089 acres

– Level 1 Has been lifted

Why Level 3 (“Go Now”) orders can be in place even when a fire appears miles away: High winds (including periods of Red Flag conditions) can cause rapid spread, spotting, and sudden changes in direction. Officials issue and adjust evacuation levels based on current fire activity, forecasted winds, terrain, fuels, and the need to give people safe time to leave before conditions worsen. These decisions prioritize public safety over proximity alone. Levels remain dynamic and can be raised, lowered, or lifted as containment improves or risks change.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management work to provide the most current information possible. Citizen safety is the clear priority.

For the latest, most accurate details:

Check the live interactive map at perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or . Enter your address to see if you are in an evacuation zone, view current levels, shelters, and related information. This is the recommended primary source for real-time perimeter and evacuation status.

. Enter your address to see if you are in an evacuation zone, view current levels, shelters, and related information. This is the recommended primary source for real-time perimeter and evacuation status. Follow official updates from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook and other channels) and Oregon wildfire resources.

Sign up for Citizen Alert notifications: Visit the Wasco County Emergency Management website and use the Citizen Alert signup link (Everbridge system). Registering ensures you receive direct alerts for your location by phone, text, or email about evacuations, road issues, and other emergencies. Traditional landlines may receive some notices, but signing up covers additional devices and locations you designate.

Stay informed through these official channels rather than unofficial reports. If you are in an affected area, follow any Level 3 instructions immediately, prepare go-kits if at Level 1 or 2, and monitor conditions. Resources such as shelters (examples have included Maupin High School and locations in Madras) are listed on the Perimeter map and official updates when activated.

Thank you for checking official sources. Conditions can evolve, so the map and Citizen Alert remain the best ways to stay current and prepared.

7/26 9:49 pm

Please find the latest wildfire activity and evacuation updates for Wasco County below:

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 15,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 (Go Now): Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Closures: A closure order is in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Details are available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

– Shelter Location: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037

– Large Animal Shelter – Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039

Little Buck Fire (Haycreek Complex)

– Size: 28,253+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuation Levels (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St, Madras, OR 97741

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,834 acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

– Road closure: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic. Deschutes River Segment 1 is closed from Warm Springs to Locket Gate.

– River Closures: The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management has implemented a closure order for all BLM lands, launches, access points, and backcountry campsites from Warm Springs launch at Hwy 26 to the Locked Gate on the Deschutes River Access Road.

8 Mile Fire

– Size: 532 acres

– Containment: 35%

– Cause: Unknown

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/

7/25 10:49 pm

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 4,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Shelter Location: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037

Little Buck Fire

– Size: 12,382+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuations (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Upper Tubs Rd, and Bennett Rd to the Hwy 218 Milepost.

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St, Madras, OR 97741

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,774+ acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA

– Road Closures: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/

For Rowe Creek Complex and Hay Creek Complex please see attached documents

7/24 9:20 pm

Please see the following update regarding the ongoing wildfires in Wasco County:

Little Buck Fire

– Size: 4,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuations (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, and Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Antelope, and Bennet Rd to the Hwy 218 Milepost.

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St., Madras, OR 97741.

8 Mile Rd Fire

– Size: 250+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Oregon Department of Forestry, Wamic RFPD, Tygh Valley Fire, Dufur Fire and Ambulance, Petersburg RFPA, Mid Columbia Fire and Rescue, Single Engine Scoopers, and the Sheriff’s Office.

– Evacuations: None at this time.

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 60+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry.

– Evacuations: Level 1 (Get Ready) for Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,774+ acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA.

– Road Closures: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, and south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From the Hwy 97 – Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

Containment Updates

– Hay Creek Complex & Wilcox Fire

– Rowe Creek Complex (Deep Canyon, Incident 432, and Crosswhite): 100% contained. Crews have secured the western border of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

– Deep Canyon Fire: 8,089 acres (100% contained).

– Incident 432 (Antelope Fire): 2,182 acres.

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or.

7/23 4:30 pm

Following recent storm activity, Wasco County has experienced several spot fires. While most have been immediately contained, local ranchers are actively fighting several lightning-strike fires in the south county.

Additionally, the 10 Mile Wildfire is impacting Jefferson County and South Wasco County and moving toward Highway 97 on the Jefferson-Wasco county border. Consequently, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation levels for the affected areas:

– Level 3 (Go Now): In effect from the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line. There is extreme danger in this area.

– Level 2 (Be Set): In effect for the area extending from Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, and south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River.

– Level 2 (Be Set): In effect from the Hwy 97 – Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): In effect from north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

Please note that South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

Fire Updates:

– Hay Creek Complex (including the Wilcox Fire): Incident Command has made significant progress securing the perimeter, including the southwestern portion impacting Wasco County.

– Rowe Creek Complex (including Deep Canyon, Incident 432, and Crosswhite): Both wildfires are now 100% contained. Crews have secured the western border of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

Based on this progress, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has updated the following evacuations:

– Sherman County Border & Shaniko: The evacuation zone adjacent to Sherman County has been lifted. The Shaniko evacuation level has been lowered to Level 1.

– Lifted: Level 1 evacuation zones for Clarno, Young Life, and the designated portion of Hwy 293.

– Lowered: Evacuation zones for Antelope and the section of Hwy 293 adjacent to the Deep Canyon Fire have been reduced to Level 1.

Please view the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps at https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or.

7/23 1 pm

Here is an update on the wildfire evacuation levels and containment progress for South Wasco County.

Hay Creek Complex (including the Wilcox Fire)

Incident Command has made significant progress securing the perimeter, including the southwestern portion impacting Wasco County.

Rowe Creek Complex (including Deep Canyon, Incident 432 and Crosswhite)

Both wildfires are now 100% contained, and crews have secured the western border in Wheeler County of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

Based on this progress, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has updated evacuations as follows:

– Sherman County Border & Shaniko: The evacuation zone adjacent to Sherman County has been lifted. The Shaniko evacuation level has been lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready).

– Lifted: Level 1 evacuation zones for Clarno, Young Life, and the designated portion of Hwy 293.

– Lowered: Evacuation zones for Antelope and the section of Hwy 293 adjacent to the Deep Canyon Fire have been reduced to Level 1.