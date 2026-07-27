How Are Detransitioners Faring in Medical Malpractice Cases Across the Country?

Many of those who underwent experimental medical “treatments” to make their bodies resemble those of the opposite sex later reject their transgender identities, and some of these detransitioners are now suing for medical malpractice.

Josh Payne, founding partner of the law firm Campbell Miller Payne, which exists to represent these detransitioners, briefed the Daily Signal on the current status of the lawsuits.

“Our clients are truly inspiring,” he said. “They are pursuing justice not only for themselves, but also to protect others from being misled into harmful procedures as they were.”

“Removing healthy body parts isn’t a proven cure for underlying trauma or the mental health problems our clients faced—autism, depression, anxiety, borderline personality disorder, psychosis,” Payne added. “Doctors and therapists deceive and mistreat their patients when they oversell the benefits and undersell the risks of such procedures.”

What Are Detransitioners Claiming?

Detransitioners claim that doctors engaged in malpractice by subjecting them to medical procedures to address psychological problems. A Department of Health and Human Services study found little evidence for positive impacts from sex-rejecting procedures, while studies show they can cause harm, from increased cancer risks to a higher risk of suicidal thoughts.

A jury awarded a detransitioner $2 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit in February, and psychiatrists reportedly agreed to settle an Oregon detransitioner’s medical malpractice claim in January. Campbell Miller Payne represented the detransitioner in Oregon.

Payne’s firm is tracking dozens of detransitioner lawsuits nationwide.

Statute of Limitations Issues

Many of the detransitioner cases run into problems with statutes of limitations. According to many state laws, patients can only sue for medical malpractice within a certain time frame after the medical intervention takes place, but detransitioners often experience regret years after the first hormone injections or surgery.

While lower courts had ruled that Soren Aldaco, who underwent a double mastectomy at age 19, had not filed her lawsuit quickly enough under the statute of limitations, the Supreme Court of Texas reversed, ruling that the clock started ticking once the injury occurred, not once her therapist recommended the procedure.

Payne called this a “landmark victory,” and suggested it will impact other cases.

Upcoming Trials

Payne identified six cases where courts have either scheduled a trial or where he expects a trial will be scheduled.

He said an Oregon woman who received testosterone as a young adult will have her trial in the fall.

He mentioned Chloe Cole, who sued Kaiser Permanente and doctors, alleging that they failed to treat her mental health conditions, put her on a medical transition pathway, and subjected her to harmful transgender interventions without obtaining informed consent. Her trial has been scheduled for April 5, 2027. Payne’s firm is not formally involved in the case.

Payne mentioned a woman in Washington whose case has been scheduled for 2027.

He also mentioned Luka Hein, a detransitioner who is suing the University of Nebraska Medical Center after physicians removed her breasts at age 16. He said her trial has been scheduled for next year, and that his firm is not formally involved. The medical center declined to comment on pending litigation.

Payne said he anticipates the court in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, will schedule a trial next year for Amanda Stewart, who is suing Dartmouth Health.

He also estimated a trial next year for a woman he is representing in New York.

The Daily Signal reached out to Kaiser Permanente and Dartmouth Health for comment, but did not receive responses by publication time.

Detransitioner Cases on Appeal

Payne’s firm has appealed many of the detransitioner cases.

While Soren Aldaco’s case has survived the statute of limitations issue, the lawyer noted that a separate appeal remains pending in the Texas Court of Appeals on an expert disclosure issue.

Payne also represents Prisha Mosley. While the trial court allowed her case to proceed to discovery, the court granted summary judgment for the defendants, despite a North Carolina law (HB 805) that extends the statute of limitations for detransition cases.

“We are hopeful the North Carolina Court of Appeals will follow the Texas Supreme Court’s lead and rule for Prisha in her appeal,” Payne told the Daily Signal.

Payne also represents Clementine Breen, and he appealed her case to the California Court of Appeals on a statute of limitations issue. Breen is suing Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, a pro-transgender advocate doctor who reportedly delayed publishing the results of a taxpayer-funded study after it failed to show mental health improvements among minors receiving “puberty blockers.”

The Daily Signal reached out to Dr. Olson-Kennedy and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for comment, but did not receive responses by publication time.

A Federal Detransitioner Case

Katie Anderson Coblentz sued Fenway Health in Boston, represented by Campbell Miller Payne. Because the Fenway Health is a federally qualified health center, she brought the suit against the United States government.

The Massachusetts District Court dismissed Coblentz’s case on a statute of limitations issue, but Payne has appealed the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

The Daily Signal reached out to Fenway Health for comment, but did not receive a response by publication time.

Detransitioner Cases in the Discovery Phase

In addition to the federal case, Coblentz has sued Tufts Medical Center in Massachusetts state court, along with the surgeons who performed her hysterectomy and oophorectomy. Tufts Medicine declined to comment on litigation, but told the Daily Signal it is “committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all of our patients.”

Payne also mentioned a Pennsylvania woman who is suing in state court.

The lawyer also represents Hannah/Layton Ulery, a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder, in which one of her personalities is 6 years old. She underwent testosterone treatment. While a judge dismissed Ulery’s federal case, her case in Rhode Island state court against therapist Julie Lyons is proceeding.

“Ms. Lyons denies any allegations of malpractice,” the therapist’s attorney, Robert Landau, wrote in a statement to the Daily Signal on Friday. “The complaint contains numerous factual errors and distortions. Plaintiff identified as a trans male at the time he sought treatment from Ms. Lyons. The entire premise of the complaint involves alleged harm from testosterone treatment which Ms. Lyons did not recommend or prescribe.”

The complaint states that Lyons failed to “properly assess and diagnose” Ulery, and that Lyons’ diagnosis of gender dysphoria started Ulery “down a course of transgender medicalization that would ultimately cause her irreversible physical harm.” The complaint does not claim that Lyons recommended or prescribed testosterone.

“Most people are shocked to learn that patients with profound coexisting mental health issues could ever be considered suitable candidates for irreversible surgeries or hormone treatments,” Payne told the Daily Signal. “It’s no surprise, then, that defendants have deployed procedural challenges to avoid trial.”

“The Texas Supreme Court’s recent statute-of-limitations ruling, along with the New York verdict earlier this year, is wind in the sails for all victims,” he said. “We look forward to more success as juries have the opportunity to hold clinicians to the high standard of care these vulnerable patients deserve.”

Tyler O’Neil

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