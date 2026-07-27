Fauci Diaries Reveal Gloating About Lockdowns, Fame Seeking

The former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as early as January 2020 did not believe that COVID-19 originated in a Chinese wet market. He later publicly insisted that a wet market was the likely origin of the virus while dismissing a theory that the virus had a man-made origin.

That was among the many revelations uncovered by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who on Saturday released portions of Fauci’s diary from the pandemic. The diary posts occurred between December 2019 and December 2022.

Early in the outbreak, Fauci wrote that “we know” the wet market—which was widely claimed as the origin of the outbreak of the virus—was not the original source.

“Remember, early on the Chinese were saying that there is no human to human transmission and all the original 27 cases were from the market,” Fauci wrote on Jan. 26, 2020. “Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier. Having said that, somewhere the virus jumped from animals to humans.”

Publicly, Fauci later dismissed a man-made origin of COVID-19 and insisted that animal-to-human transmission at a Wuhan wet market was the likely origin of the virus.

Shortly after writing that the wet market was likely not the source of the pandemic Fauci wrote about a meeting he had with twelve prominent scientists about the origin of COVID-19 and noted that only two thought it was natural. He added that “the rest felt that deliberate insertion was possible.”

Despite the testimony of the majority of those scientists, Fauci later pushed the natural or so-called Proximal Origin theory of the virus and dismissed the lab leak theory.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated … Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species,” he said in an interview with National Geographic in May 2020.

Several social media platforms admitted they suppressed the idea that COVID-19 had “man-made” origins well into 2021.

Fauci, who has insisted that he didn’t personally initiate the pandemic lockdowns, wrote in his diary that he convinced California and New York City officials to close schools and restaurants.

“I spoke with Bill de Blasio (Mayor – NYC) and convinced him based on what I was saying publicly and my conversation tonight to close the NYC schools (he had already decided based on what I was saying on TV),” Fauci wrote on March 15, 2020. “I went on to tell him he should close the bars and restaurants in NYC. He said that he would base this on my recommendation.”

Fauci wrote that he had a similar call with California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s chief of staff Ann O’Leary.

“Ann said that based on my TV appearances today and yesterday, the Governor has decided to close the schools in California as well as the bars and restaurants,” he wrote.

In many diary entries, Fauci noted and celebrated the media attention he was getting.

“Amazing profile of me today on Nightline,” he wrote on April 15, 2020. “Multiple editorials (print news Washington Post, etc.) and opinion pieces (Newsweek) written about me. Cannot keep up or even read all of them. Country needs someone to look up to in the face of Trump presidency. Interesting psychodynamics.”

He noted in the diary the media profiles and their interest in his relationship with President Donald Trump.

“Press is going wild with me,” he wrote on March 22, 2020. “Front page in Washintgton [sic] Post yesterday and Op Ed by Maureen Dowd in NY Times today about me and my relationship with the POTUS. Profile by Peter Nicholas on me in The Atlantic.”

Fauci called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a “disgrace” on August 7, 2021 for, among other things “blocking the local authorities from mandating masks in various locations including schools.” He concluded that the criticism he received from conservatives in the media and some Republicans, including Paul, was a “calculated plan of disparaging me and any other scientists (but focusing heavily on me).”

DeSantis commented on the diary document release on X and concluded that Fauci’s “increasingly hysterical approach to Covid fueled this adulatory coverage — which in turn fueled his vanity. Vicious cycle.”

Fauci is set to appear before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday. Paul is the chairman of the committee.

Jarrett Stepman

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