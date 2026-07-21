7/20 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

If you live in Goldendale. ADUs are coming soon to a lot near you. ADUs are Additional Dwelling Units, defined as a second dwelling unit on the same lot as the primary residential unit, and providing complete independent living facilities. The ordinance allows limited ADU usage in all residential zones. The proposal passed over the objections of councilor Loren Meagher, who thought it should be voted on by the whole council, and in Steve Johnston’s absence, that vote should be postponed

07 21 26 wait :20 “I just wonder if we don’t want to wait another two weeks, let Steve join the conversation, reach out to some of the other communities and see if there’s other opportunities for collaboration and maybe work on that possibility of having established models where a landowner doesn’t necessarily have to do anything, just look through

Councilors did vote on a five-year contract with Corvallis-bed Precision Approach Engineering for consulting, planning and engineering services involving the Goldendale Municipal Airport.

Immediately following that, they approved the first project, as described by Corley McFarland of Approach Engineering:

07 21 26 Widen :30. “The culmination of all of this work will allow for the widening of the runway to meet Federal Aviation Administration standards. And so that’ll take the runway pavement from 40 feet wide to 60 fee wide. And then it’ll also widen what the FAA calls the runway safety area. And so that’s a well-graded area off the sides of the runway that can support an aircraft in the event of an incident where the aircraft departs from the pavement.”

The good news is that the city received a $71,250 grant from the Washington Department of Transportation, with a local match of just $3,750.

In another bit of good news, Mayor Dave Jones read from a letter sent to the city by the Washington Department of Ecology:

07 21 26 Award :28 “The Goldendale Wastewater Treatment Plant is receiving the 2025 Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance Award. Your plant is one of the top performers for regularly meeting permit criteria, conducting monitoring and reporting data. Ecology acknowledges the exceptional level of effort required to protect water quality and provide this critical service to the communities you serve.”

Jones noted that this was the sixth straight year the plant workers were recognized.

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