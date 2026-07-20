7/19 Sports Brief

The World Cup is over. Here’s where to get your next soccer fix

The World Cup may be over, but the soccer calendar never really stops. In just a few weeks, many of the tournament’s biggest stars will be back with their clubs in leagues such as England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga. Europe’s best clubs also meet in the Champions League, widely regarded as the highest level of club soccer. Meanwhile, MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX are already in full swing. Together, the competitions offer year-round soccer and a chance to keep following many of the players who starred at the World Cup.

Spain’s World Cup champions head home for a royal welcome and a parade through Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s World Cup-winning team is due to return to Spain on Monday afternoon. The 11-man squad will be greeted by the Spanish royal palace and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before a parade through central Madrid. Throngs of fans are expected to greet them as the team travels from Moncloa Palace to Cibeles Square. Spain secured the trophy on Sunday by defeating Argentina 1-0 in New Jersey. This marks their second title win, following their 2010 victory in South Africa. Celebrations erupted in Madrid, with thousands of supporters filling the streets. However, the festivities were dampened by the death of a 13-year-old in Salamanca during celebrations.

Goals, technology and hydration breaks: How the biggest World Cup in history will be remembered

ATLANTA (AP) — The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina marks the end of the biggest tournament in history. On Sunday, a record 104 games will have been played across six weeks and three countries. The expanded 48-team format brought surprises, with Cape Verde, Congo, and Curaçao making headlines. Lionel Messi became the all-time leading World Cup scorer. Video reviews sparked controversy, and high-tech balls led to disallowed goals. Despite high ticket prices, fans filled stadiums. Hydration breaks were unpopular, and Iran’s participation was politically charged. Former President Trump’s involvement raised questions about political interference.

Ryan Fox wins the British Open with a birdie on the final hole

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Ryan Fox capped off an amazing week at the British Open with a finish he won’t forget. The 39-year-old from New Zealand made a 12-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 68 to capture his first major championship. It was only the fifth birdie on the tough closing hole at Royal Birkdale on Sunday. It gave Fox a one-shot victory over hard-luck Cameron Young. The American shot a 64 and waited more than two hours to see if it would hold up. It almost did until Fox kept bouncing back from bogeys and finished with a birdie.

Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for ‘some time’ because of left knee irritation

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t make his next scheduled start on the mound because of left knee irritation and isn’t expected back in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation for a while. The two-way superstar received a lubricant injection just before the All-Star break last week and had been expected to pitch Wednesday at Philadelphia. Ohtani, however, still didn’t feel 100% while playing catch this weekend, so he and the Dodgers decided not to even test the knee with a bullpen session. The four-time MVP hasn’t pitched since July 3, and it’s unclear when he’ll return to the mound. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani feels no pain in the knee when hitting.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits tiebreaking homer in 8th and Yankees beat Dodgers 2-1 to split doubleheader

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and five Yankees pitchers combined on a four-hitter as New York edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 to split their day-night doubleheader. Cody Bellinger had an early RBI single and the Yankees won for only the second time in their past 11 home games, preventing a three-game sweep by their old October rivals in the Dodgers’ first visit to the Bronx since winning the 2024 World Series. After a rainout Saturday night, the Dodgers took the opener 8-2 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto tossed a four-hitter for his first regular-season complete game in 66 major league starts.

Joey Logano ends victory drought in NASCAR points return to North Wilkesboro

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joey Logano held off Denny Hamlin for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season Sunday night in the first points race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 30 years. Logano won for the 38th time in Cup, ending a 45-race drought that went back to May 2025 at Texas Motor Speedway. The 36-year-old Logano extended his streak of winning at least one race to 15 consecutive seasons, the longest streak among active drivers. The late Kyle Busch holds the record, winning in 19 straight seasons (2005-2023). Hamlin finished second, followed by Chase Briscoe, Ty Gibbs and Shane Shane Van Gisbergen.

Dort going from Thunder to Hawks, Risacher going to Mavericks in 3-team trade

Oklahoma City is trading starting forward and defensive standout Lu Dort to Atlanta as part of a three-team deal that also has the Hawks sending former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher to Dallas. Atlanta also will receive Ryan Nembhard from Dallas and the Thunder will be getting three heavily protected second-round draft picks.

Conor McGregor suffered torn ACL in shortened return fight against Max Holloway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conor McGregor confirmed he suffered a torn right ACL in his shortened UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway. McGregor said he also suffered meniscus damage in the fight on July 11 that lasted 1:09, comparing it to an injury he suffered in the opposite leg against Holloway in 2013. McGregor’s return to the octagon for the first time in five years came to an abrupt end when he landed awkwardly trying to land a kick in the opening seconds against Holloway. The 38-year-old tried to continue, but the fight was called when he fell to the canvas twice more.