Washington voters begin casting primary election ballots

by Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard

July 17, 2026

Voting is underway in Washington’s Aug. 4 primary.

Across the state, voters are winnowing the field — in some races, a large field — of candidates for seats in the Legislature and Congress and on the state Supreme Court.

A handful of incumbents face challengers from their own party, adding spice to an already heated and busy electoral cycle.

If recent history is a guide, around 40% of Washington’s 5.1 million registered voters will participate in the election. Turnout was 40.4% for the 2022 primary and 40.8% in 2018.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs didn’t make a turnout prediction for the primary but said, “millions of Washington voters will have their voices heard.”

“Voting is one of the most direct and accessible ways that citizens can play a role in shaping the future of our state, and our country,” he said in a statement.

It is a packed ballot. All 98 seats in the state House of Representatives and 24 seats in the Senate are up for election, as are each of Washington’s 10 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Voters statewide will also consider candidates for five of the nine seats on the state Supreme Court.

In each race, the two top vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

Voter Guide Check out the Standard’s voter guide to key legislative races, the state Supreme Court contests and two of the most closely-watched battles for seats in the U.S. House. We surveyed over 100 candidates to see where they stand on a range of issues. Check out the Standard’s voter guide to key legislative races, the state Supreme Court contests and two of the most closely-watched battles for seats in the U.S. House. We surveyed over 100 candidates to see where they stand on a range of issues. You can find the voter guide here

Expect turnover in the Legislature. In the House, there are 14 open seats as representatives retire or run for other offices — including seats in the Senate, where five members are not returning.

In Congress, nine of the state’s 10 members in the U.S. House are seeking reelection.

The one vacancy is in the 4th Congressional District in central Washington, where Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is retiring. Eleven candidates are fighting to get through that primary.

And, once again, the 3rd Congressional District in southwest Washington will be an electoral battleground as two-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez faces heat from eight opponents, including Republican John Braun, who is the state Senate minority leader, and fellow Democrat Brent Hennrich.

Overall, there are 688 elected offices, including partisan precinct committee officers, and 80 local measures in front of voters in the primary, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Information on candidates in federal, legislative, judicial and local government races can be found in the online voter guides for the state and counties.

Ballots must be turned in to an elections center or put in a designated drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Aug. 4 to be counted. State and county election officials strongly recommend sending them in more than a week before Election Day due to recent changes within the U.S. Postal Service, including less frequent pickups in some areas.

Voters can sign up at VoteWA.gov to track their ballot. One can get text alerts at the site or by texting “VOTE” to 868392.

It’s not too late to participate. Individuals can register to vote online or by mail until July 27. After that, they can do so in person at a county election office up until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Also, 17-year-olds who will turn 18 by the Nov. 3 general election can vote. The ballots they receive will only contain primary races with candidates, not local measures.

Washington State Standard is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Washington State Standard maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Bill Lucia for questions: [email protected].