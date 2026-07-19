Rodríguez’s walk-off sacrifice fly propels Mariners to 4-3 win against Giants in 10 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit a walk-off sacrifice fly and Cole Young added a three-run home run to help the Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night, Seattle’s first win since the All-Star break.

With one away and runners at first and third, Rodríguez hit a long fly ball to field off San Francisco reliever Dylan Smith (0-2). Giants left fielder Grant McCray had no play at home, and Victor Robles easily scored from third base.

Rodríguez was activated Saturday from the injured and served as Seattle’s designated hitter and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts before his second career walk-off.

Bryce Eldridge opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third and the Giants took a 3-0 lead on solo shots by Rafael Devers, his 20th, and Willy Adames — his second in as many days — in the sixth. Devers notched his eighth major league season with at least 20 home runs.

Young hit a three-run shot off Giants starter Logan Webb in the seventh that made it 3-3 and broke Seattle’s streak of 15 consecutive scoreless innings to start the second half of the season.

San Francisco’s three-game win streak, which tied a season-long, was snapped.

Mariners left-hander Jose A. Ferrer (3-1) pitched a scoreless 10th. Shortstop Colt Emerson made a diving stab to his right, popped up to his feet and threw to first base to get Luis Arraez and hold the automatic runner at second. Ferrer then got Bryce Eldridge to fly out and intentionally walked Casey Schmidt before he struck out Rafael Devers to end the threat.

The Mariners have seven walk-off wins this season, second most in MLB.

Up next

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (7-6, 3.32 ERA) starts Sunday in the finale of the three-game series opposite LHP Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.38).