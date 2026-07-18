7/17 Sports Brief

Ryan Fox matches major championship record with a 62 in the British Open

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Ryan Fox has joined the list of players with a major championship scoring record. He became the third player this week to shoot a record-tying 62 at the British Open at Royal Birkdale. Fox started early with minimal wind and took advantage. He made five birdies on the front nine and birdied two of his last three holes. Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns also shot 62 on Friday. There have now been eight rounds of 62 in major championship history, with half of them at Royal Birkdale. Branden Grace first set the record there in 2017.

DeChambeau gets 2-shot penalty in dramatic late-night British Open ruling

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has been given a two-shot penalty after his second round at the British Open. That has dropped the American star out of the final group and raised initial doubts about his continued involvement at Royal Birkdale. It was a dramatic late Friday evening development after he shot a 4-under 66. DeChambeau was taken back out to the course and specifically to the fifth hole where footage taken during his round showed him stomping around in high grass to the right of the fairway trying to figure out his shot. DeChambeau was seen in a lengthy, heated exchange with rules officials. He was deemed to have inadvertently improved the area of his intended swing. The two-shot penalty turned his score to a 68.

NFL suspends Arizona Cardinals executive indefinitely for violating league’s gambling policy

The NFL has suspended Arizona Cardinals personnel executive Ryan Gold indefinitely for violating the league’s gambling policy. The league said Friday that its investigation determined that Gold provided confidential, non-public inside information regarding 2026 draft selections by the Cardinals before the picks were announced, and Gold also participated in parlay bets on NFL and college games. The league didn’t say who Gold had provided with the information. Gold, who is in his 13th season with the Cardinals, was promoted to director of college scouting in June 2025.

Lionel Messi once held baby Lamine Yamal in his arms. Now they will battle for the World Cup title

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Almost two decades ago, photographer Joan Monfort didn’t think much of his photo shoot of a teenage Lionel Messi bathing a cute baby boy in a plastic bathtub. Not until years later when that infant blossomed into Lamine Yamal. Now those images of Messi and an infant Yamal have exploded in popularity in the runup to Sunday’s World Cup final, when Messi’s Argentina will play Yamal’s Spain for the biggest trophy in the sport.

Lionel Messi speaks in advance of World Cup final, says Argentina ‘will give it our all’

NEW YORK (AP) — The lineup of sports legends simultaneously on the stage at Fanatics Fest on Friday night was almost absurd. There was Tom Brady, the greatest Super Bowl champion of all time. There was Novak Djokovic, the winner of more men’s Grand Slam tennis tournaments than anyone else. There was Kevin Durant, the only four-time Olympic gold medalist in men’s basketball history. And before they left, they all got a selfie with Lionel Messi. Let that be the latest proof of Messi’s power: Even the biggest stars in the sports universe clearly enjoy a chance to be around the best soccer player of all-time. They’ll all be watching Sunday — along with probably 1.5 billion other people worldwide — when Messi and Argentina face Spain in the World Cup final.

Uncertainty clouds the forecast on whether wildfire smoke will affect the World Cup final

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s unclear how much, if at all, smoke from Canadian wildfires will affect the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain on Sunday. Conditions improved in the New York City area and northern New Jersey on Friday after the air quality was hazardous on Thursday. Rain expected Saturday and the uncertainty about how much smoke will follow is clouding the forecast for kickoff, which is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern time in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain’s Mikel Merino says he and his teammates notice the smoke while outside but are being careful and trying to focus on the game.

DeChambeau penalized 2 shots at British Open after Herbert and Burns shoot 62s in wild 2nd round

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Lucas Herbert and Sam Burns are in the history books by matching the major championship record with 62s at the British Open. Bryson DeChambeau is in the spotlight for a two-shot penalty. DeChambeau finished birdie-birdie and was one shot behind 36-hole leader Herbert. But after the round officials took him back to the fifth hole. Video indicates DeChambeau might have improved the path of his swing by stomping around in high grass behind his ball. DeChambeau was visibly frustrated during the discussion. His score was changed from a 66 to a 68 and he was three shots behind Herbert.

D-backs lose to Cardinals after star Ketel Marte fails to use ABS system on blown call

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new Automated Ball/Strike system was implemented to help players challenge pitches that they feel weren’t called correctly. But there’s one big caveat — it only works if it’s used. The Arizona Diamondbacks and three-time All-Star Ketel Marte learned that the hard way Friday night when Marte failed to challenge a called strike three by umpire Bill Miller for the final out in a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Television replays showed that the 100 mph sinker from Riley O’Brien was high and out of the strike zone. The D-backs still had both of their ABS challenges remaining.

Former Spain defender Capdevila asks Trump for help getting into the US for the World Cup final

MADRID (AP) — Former Spain defender Joan Capdevila has asked U.S. President Donald Trump for help getting into the United States to watch Spain face Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final, after being denied authorization to travel a decade after playing in an exhibition game in Iran. In 2010 Capdevila helped Spain win its only men’s World Cup title. But he’ss worried he will miss Sunday’s final and addressed Trump in a social media post, saying his application via the country’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization was denied. Visitors from select countries who want to enter the US without a visa apply via ESTA but the rules say people who have traveled to Iran are not eligible for ESTA and must obtain a visa.