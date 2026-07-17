What a trip: Dog rescued from mountain after eating suspected cannabis

This dog was high in more ways than one.

According to the BBC, Christina Bluhme was hiking up the Ben Nevis mountain in Scotland when her Labrador, named Tokyo, suddenly collapsed on the trail.

Tokyo was thankfully rescued and taken back down the mountain to a local vet, where it was determined that the pooch may have accidentally ingested cannabis that had been left on the trail.

“Without the incredible Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, there is simply no way I could have got [Tokyo] safely off the mountain,” Bluhme says. “Carrying a 25kg Labrador down Ben Nevis was impossible on my own. Their kindness, professionalism and calm support meant everything during one of the most frightening days I’ve ever experienced.”

Tokyo has fully recovered after her ordeal, but suffice it to say, she’s not a pot dog.