Cantwell Statement on Vote Against Annual Defense Policy Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) voted against advancing the FY27 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), an annual defense policy bill, on the grounds that it would give President Trump enormous leeway in pursuing his illegal war with Iran and fail to impose necessary guardrails on his willingness to send the military into U.S. cities.

She issued the following statement:

“I opposed the $1.1 trillion NDAA because it does not end President Trump’s unauthorized war with Iran, does not safeguard against the military being used domestically, and fails to justify its historic cost as Americans grapple with soaring food and energy prices. Congress should insist on accountability and solutions before approving additional defense spending.”