At Roundtable Celebrating John Lewis’ Legacy, Cantwell Calls Out Trump Admin Attacks on Vote-By-Mail: “We Will Not Be Intimidated.”

Near anniversary of Rep. Lewis’ passing, faith leaders & voting rights advocates honor his legacy as a champion of free & fair elections; Forum held ahead of President Trump’s speech tonight, where he’s expected to once again challenge America’s free and fair elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, during a roundtable forum with religious leaders, voting rights advocates, and her Senate colleagues to honor the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis before tomorrow’s 6th anniversary of his passing, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell hammered on the Trump Administration’s ongoing attacks on vote-by-mail in the United States.

“Who would have thought that at our 250th birthday, that is what we would have to deal with, but it is,” Sen. Cantwell said. “And there are people that don’t want to move our country forward. They’re trying to hold us back. I’m part of a task force with Senator Schumer, and many of you, to try to figure out how we’re going to be ready to fight. Me personally, I am all in.”

She continued: “I’ll be damned if I’m going to let them blow up ballot boxes in our state. When they blew up ballot boxes with bombs to discourage some of the most active Democratic areas from casting their vote, I went to Vancouver, Washington, and said, ‘We will not be intimidated.’ We have Republicans, and people who now are former Republicans, saying they will join the fight.”

Video of the full roundtable forum is HERE; a transcript and link to video of Sen. Cantwell’s remarks is HERE. Photos are HERE.

Sen. Cantwell has been a stalwart defender against overreach of the Trump administration into our elections, which has sought to impermissibly seize control of election administration from the states. Her other actions include: