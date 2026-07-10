 The Dalles Public Works: E 3rd St. Water Service Replacement

The Dalles, Oregon – On Monday July 13, 2026, the City of The Dalles Public Works will begin work on the 700 block of E 3rd St to replace a water service line.

One lane closures with no flagging will remain in place during work hours on Monday July 13, 2026, and possibly as long as Wednesday July 15, 2026. Pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work.

Work hours are from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on each scheduled work day. Both lanes will be open outside of the work hours.

Please proceed with caution in this area during lane closures. Please observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.

No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work. No parking signs will be placed on the curb 48 hours before the project begins.

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401. For media inquiries, contact Amie Ell, Public Information Officer at [email protected].

See map attached

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