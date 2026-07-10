Car-ma police: Man arrested for burglary after reporting stolen vehicle

When reporting a crime that’s happened to you, you may want to make sure you’re not also committing crimes.

According to the Howard County Police Department in Maryland, a man was arrested for burglary after reporting that his own car was stolen.

In bodycam video posted to the department’s Facebook, officers are seen investigating a break-in at a nearby Verizon store, where they noticed blood left on the window.

In questioning the man who reported the car theft, officers tell the man they see blood on his hands, glasses and shirt. The man, who denied he was at the Verizon store, was then arrested as a suspect for burglary.

“Don’t you hate it when your car gets stolen while you’re committing a burglary?” the video’s caption reads. “Great work by PFC Buchanan connecting the dots to the burglary across the street when this suspect called to report his car was stolen. Karma, indeed.”

We imagine the suspect’s ride to the station was soundtracked by Radiohead’s “Karma Police.” This is what you get, indeed.