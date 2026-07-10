7/10 Sports Brief

Mikel Merino stars again as Spain edges Belgium 2-1 in the World Cup quarterfinals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mikel Merino scored in the 88th minute off a rebound yielded by backup Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens, and Spain advanced to the World Cup semifinals with a 2-1 victory. Merino was the late hero for the second straight match for Spain, which advanced to face tournament favorite France in the semifinals on Tuesday in the Dallas area. Merino came on in the 86th minute and scored on his second touch of the match, charging into the box and pouncing after Lammens spilled a long shot from Pau Cubarsí. Merino also scored as a substitute early in injury time to secure Spain’s 1-0 victory over Portugal.

World Cup quarterfinal resale prices drop, FIFA selling nearly 1,200 more seats for final at $7,380

NEW YORK (AP) — World Cup ticket resale prices dropped for quarterfinal matches following the elimination of co-hosts United States and Mexico, and FIFA has nearly 1,200 seats on sale for the final at $7,380. The site TickPick listed the lowest price for the Spain-Belgium game on Friday at $1,381, down from $3,261 before the U.S. lost to Belgium in the round of 16. The lowest price for the England-Norway match on Saturday was $2,049, down from $3,866 before England defeated Mexico to reach the quarterfinals. It listed the lowest price for the Argentina-Switzerland game at $1,142, down from $2,381 before the round of 16.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs agree on 5-year extension that could top $250M, AP source says

Victor Wembanyama has signed what will be the richest contract in San Antonio Spurs history, a five-year extension that could exceed $250 million if the player option in the final season is picked up, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the exact financial figures were not disclosed by either side.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to have left knee drained Sunday and will miss All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will have his left knee drained Sunday to relieve continued irritation, and the procedure will force him to miss the All-Star Game next week in Philadelphia. Ohtani will have fluid removed from his left knee following a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he will continue to start at designated hitter. Ohtani had been scheduled to pitch on Friday night, but instead led off with a 381-foot homer to left center after the Dodgers decided to make it a bullpen game to avoid further aggravating the ongoing discomfort in his left knee. Ohtani has been dealing with the ailment for at least a month.

Erling Haaland is Norway’s World Cup machine — and the internet’s ‘babygirl’

Erling Haaland has become a social media sensation during the World Cup. Known for his towering presence and impressive skills, the Norwegian player has scored seven goals in four matches. Fans have embraced his quirky online persona, dubbing him “babygirl” and “princess” due to his endearing qualities. Haaland’s playful social media presence includes cheeky selfies and vlogs and has attracted a wide audience beyond soccer enthusiasts. This phenomenon highlights the growing trend of athletes as pop culture figures, with fans forming parasocial relationships. Haaland’s fame is part of a larger cultural shift where sports figures engage directly with fans online.

Wimbledon defeat makes Djokovic realize he’s ‘blessed and cursed’ by the success of his career

LONDON (AP) — Defending champion Jannik Sinner beat seven-time winner Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Wimbledon final and gain some revenge after Djokovic won their last meeting at this year’s Australian Open. The convincing performance from Sinner erased some doubts after his meltdown at the French Open. The top-ranked Sinner will face second-seeded Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s championship match. Zverev ended the “Ferytale” run of British wild card Arthur Fery with an overpowering 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 victory earlier on Centre Court. Zverev will be playing for another major trophy a month after winning his first Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Former Heat teammates Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro have brief altercation in Las Vegas, AP source says

Former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro had a brief altercation at an NBA Summer League practice facility in Las Vegas on Friday. Adebayo reportedly struck Herro during the encounter. Herro was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this month, and the Heat acknowledged the incident but declined further comment. Herro made no comment about the altercation. In other news, the National Basketball Players Association’s executive director, David Kelly, criticized the second apron in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Meanwhile, Trae Young discussed his new $212 million deal with the Washington Wizards, emphasizing team bonding and dismissing outside criticism.

White Sox rookie Tristan Peters hits for the cycle, first for franchise in 9 years

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Chicago White Sox center fielder Tristan Peters hit for the cycle Friday night, becoming the franchise’s first player to achieve the feat in nine years. Peters doubled in the third, singled in the fifth and hit a two-run homer in the seventh against the Athletics. Needing a triple, he came up to bat a second time in the seventh and hit hard grounder past first base and down the right-field line. The 26-year-old from Canada slid headfirst into third to beat the relay throw. Peters is the third major leaguer to hit for the cycle this season, joining Pete Crow-Armstrong and Bryce Harper. The last White Sox player to do it was Jose Abreu in 2017.

Scottie Scheffler misses the cut for the first time in 4 years

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has his first weekend off in nearly four years. The world’s No. 1 player looked ordinary over two days at the Scottish Open. He shot a 72 on Friday and missed the cut by two shots at The Renaissance Club. It’s his first missed cut since the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2022. Scheffler says he just couldn’t hit close enough for good birdie opportunities. He missed a 6-foot par putt on the last hole and missed a 7-foot birdie putt on his 16th hole. He heads to Royal Birkdale early to prepare for the British Open.

It’s England against Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals, with all eyes on Erling Haaland

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — England’s master plan for the World Cup quarterfinals revolves around stopping Norway forward Erling Haaland. Haaland has scored seven goals in this year’s tournament, just behind Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi. England midfielder Morgan Rogers acknowledges the challenge, noting Haaland’s size, strength and skill make him a formidable opponent. England’s Nico O’Reilly, Haaland’s Manchester City teammate, suggests preventing the ball from reaching Haaland. The match also features a showdown between Haaland and England’s Harry Kane. Both teams reached the quarterfinals with dramatic wins, and England faces health concerns with key players.