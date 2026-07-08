Lionel Messi leads Argentina to 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt and spot in World Cup quarterfinals

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi did it yet again at this year’s World Cup. The Argentina great scored once while inspiring his team to an improbable 3-2 victory over Egypt despite trailing by two goals with only 11 minutes to play. The defending champions will next face either Switzerland or Colombia in quarterfinals on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. Messi, who was in tears after the final whistle, scored his eighth goal of this year’s tournament in the 83rd minute to level the score at 2-2. It was his record-extending 21st at the World Cup. Enzo Fernandez scored the winning goal in stoppage time.

Lionel Messi scores his eighth goal of this year’s World Cup, takes lead in Golden Boot race

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi let the tears flow at the final whistle, succumbing to emotion after Argentina conjured up an incredible two-goal comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 and advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina’s three goals came in the final 11 minutes of regulation and injury time. Messi played a direct hand — or foot — in two of them. He assisted on Cristian Romero’s header in the 79th minute and leveled the match at 2-2 four minutes later. Messi’s goal marked his eighth of this year’s World Cup, putting him at the top of the Golden Boot race.