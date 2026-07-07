The Miami Marlins start a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Seattle Mariners (47-44, first in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (49-42, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (9-1, 2.53 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 112 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -118, Mariners -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Seattle Mariners to start a three-game series.

Miami is 49-42 overall and 28-17 at home. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .254, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Seattle has a 20-24 record on the road and a 47-44 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 56 RBIs for the Marlins. Otto Lopez is 18 for 44 with four doubles, two triples and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luke Raley ranks fourth on the Mariners with 23 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Dominic Canzone is 7 for 31 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .313 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jakob Marsee: day-to-day (knee), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Julio Rodriguez: 7-Day IL (head), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rob Refsnyder: 10-Day IL (knee), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (lat), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Will Wilson: 60-Day IL (thumb), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (lat), Logan Evans: 60-Day IL (arm)