7/06 Sports Brief

After his suspension was lifted in scrutinized move, Balogun has little impact in US World Cup loss

SEATTLE (AP) — Folarin Balogun’s presence on the field for the United States against Belgium had a seismic impact on the world of soccer, but he ultimately played a forgettable role in the Americans’ 4-1 loss in the World Cup round of 16. The 25-year-old striker, who had three goals in this World Cup, was shown a red card during the U.S. victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina, but FIFA lifted his suspension for Monday’s match after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened on Balogun’s behalf. FIFA’s decision prompted soccer leaders to question the integrity of the World Cup. Balogun did not score on Monday but did help set up the lone U.S. goal.

Merino’s late goal sends Spain to quarterfinals and ends Ronaldo’s World Cup career

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mikel Merino scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, and Spain beat Portugal 1-0 to end the World Cup career of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Merino had just been knocked down, and a foul was called. While a Portugal player argued, Merino played the ball back in, ran toward the goal and put a shot past goalkeeper Diogo Costa after taking a pass from Ferran Torres. Spain advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since winning its only World Cup title in 2010 in South Africa. Spain will play Belgium on Friday in Inglewood, California.

Trump says World Cup referee’s red card call was ‘horrible’ but insists he left outcome to FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking credit for getting FIFA to review a red card issued at the World Cup against the United States’ star forward but says he did not demand an outcome. Trump told reporters Monday all he did was “ask for a review.” The Republican president confirms he called FIFA President Gianni Infantino and asked for another look at the punishment against Folarin Balogun in the United States’ 2-0 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina last week in California. Trump says FIFA made the final call to lift Balogun’s mandatory one-game ban for a foul tackle. The change allowed Balogun to play in Monday’s round of 16 match with Belgium in Seattle. The U.S. lost to Belgium 4-1.

Cobolli performs Ronaldo celebration as Paolini wins before Federer on Italy’s big day at Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — Flavio Cobolli and Jasmine Paolini both reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on a big day for Italy at the grass-court Grand Slam. Cobolli’s 7-5, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur was a statement win as he attempts to back up his run to the French Open final. Paolini ended the run Alexandra Eala with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory to return to the last eight at a Grand Slam for the first time since back-to-back runs to the Roland Garros and Wimbledon finals two years ago. Watching Paolini from the Royal Box was Kimi Antonelli, the Italian driver who leads the Formula One standings. Defending champion Jannik Sinner plays Tuesday.

Jokic reaffirms desire to stay with Nuggets for entire career, plans on waiting to sign extension

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic reiterated his hope Monday to remain with the Denver Nuggets for the rest of his career. His plan, though, is to hold off on signing his extension until next summer. The three-time NBA MVP spoke to the media after helping Serbia to a win over Bosnia-Herzegovina during a FIBA World Cup qualifying game in Belgrade, Serbia. Jokic finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He reaffirmed his desire to remain in the Mile High City. By waiting until next summer, Jokic can sign a five-year supermax contract that would be worth around $350 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges scare factor in switching teams for first time in his NBA career

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledged that change is scary as he switches teams for the first time. But ending his career with regrets seemed equally frightening to the two-time NBA MVP. Antetokounmpo posted a video Monday in which he discussed his mixed emotions with former Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke as the 10-time All-Star’s trade from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Miami Heat was finalized. Antetokounmpo said he’s “scared that the grass is not always greener.” Antetokounmpo ultimately decided it was worth the risk to go somewhere that he might have a better chance of winning a second title.

Kepler homers and drives in 4 runs to lead Diamondbacks to an 8-0 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Kepler homered and drove in four runs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to an 8-0 win over the slumping San Diego Padres. It was Kepler’s first home run since returning from an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Kepler was activated by the Diamondbacks on June 25. The Padres are in freefall, losing nine of their past 10 games and 28 of their last 43. The teams came into the game with identical 44-45 records. Arizona moved into second place in the NL West, while the Padres dropped to third place.

Integrity of World Cup is questioned as Trump, FIFA defend actions surrounding Balogun suspension

GENEVA (AP) — With the integrity of FIFA and the World Cup under attack from European soccer leaders, FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged taking a call from President Donald Trump before U.S. forward Folarin Balogun was cleared to play against Belgium later Monday. Balogun was issued a red card in the U.S. match vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina last week, resulting in a suspension for the Belgium contest. Trump called Infantino after the game with Bosnia to plead his case to overturn the call, and FIFA lifted the suspension on Sunday. That prompted a day of off-field furor at the World Cup.

A stoic Cristiano Ronaldo exits last World Cup with ‘clear conscience’ after Portugal loses to Spain

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo heard the cheers while walking off the pitch after his final World Cup match for Portugal. The stoic look on his face and his brief wave acknowledging the fans showed this wasn’t the desired outcome. The sixth and final World Cup for the 41-year-old superstar ended with a 1-0 loss to border rival Spain in a Round of 16 game on Monday. Ronaldo was denied a goal in the first half when record-setting goalkeeper Unai Simón made impressive leaping stop. A day before the match, Ronaldo reiterated that this World Cup would be his last.