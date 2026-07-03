Seattle hosts Portland after Leite’s 32-point game

Portland Fire (8-12, 2-5 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-16, 0-11 Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland Fire visits the Seattle Storm after Carla Leite scored 32 points in the Fire’s 124-123 overtime loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Storm are 0-11 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fire are 2-5 in Western Conference play. Portland is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

Seattle averages 80.4 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 92.3 Portland allows. Portland averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Seattle allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fire won 94-89 in the last matchup on June 18. Bridget Carleton led the Fire with 24 points, and Dominique Malonga led the Storm with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Storm. Malonga is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Carleton is averaging 13.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Fire. Leite is averaging 14.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 85.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.0 points per game.

Fire: 2-8, averaging 85.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.5 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Fire: Sania Feagin: day to day (coach’s decision), Karlie Samuelson: day to day (finger).