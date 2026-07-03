7/02 Sports Brief

Ramos, Ronaldo score as Portugal rallies to beat Croatia 2-1 and advance to round of 16

TORONTO (AP) — Goncalo Ramos headed in the stoppage-time winner as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 in a wild finish that also included a Croatian goal disallowed for offside just before the final whistle in a World Cup round of 32 match. The game featured a matchup 40-somethings Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, in his sixth World Cup, and Croatia’s Luka Modrić, making his fifth bid for a tournament title. Ronaldo initially tied things up in the 68th minute on a penalty kick and give the megastar his first knockout stage goal at the World Cup before being subbed out in the 81st minute. But, it was Ramos who gave Portugal the victory and a berth in the round of 16.

Croatia vs. Portugal: What happened in those final, chaotic minutes

In the 109th minute of a wild, pulsating, nerve-shredding World Cup match for the ages, referee Espen Eskås finally called time. Portugal advanced to the round of 16 after a 2-1 win against Croatia at Toronto Stadium. That doesn’t even begin to tell the story of the most dramatic of clashes that relentlessly swung back and forth and ended in the cruelest way for Croatia when Mario Pasalic’s would-be game-saving equalizer 13 minutes into added time was ruled out for offside after video review. What just happened?

A red card means trouble and controversy at the World Cup: Here’s what to know

The Americans are seeing red over the biggest red card so far in the World Cup. The United States celebrated a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina but fans and players were angry and frustrated by a second-half red card that sent off star striker Falorin Balogun. he will miss the next match against Belgium on Monday. The penalty was called after the referee watched a video replay. The red card also ignited debate over whether it was too harsh and whether other players, most notably Argentina’s Lionel Messi, have unfairly avoided similar punishment.

Tiger Woods’ hospital records will be handed over to prosecutors in Florida DUI case, judge rules

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ruled that prosecutors are allowed to review medical records related to Tiger Woods’ March vehicle crash and subsequent arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence. Judge Darren Steele approved an agreement last week between Woods’ defense attorney and the State Attorney’s Office that allows prosecutors to request records from Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital, where Woods was taken following the March 27 crash. The judge signed off on a similar agreement in May that grants prosecutors access to all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer at a Palm Beach pharmacy from the start of the year through the end of March. Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence.

Alex Ovechkin declares ‘I’m back!’ and re-signs with Capitals to return for a 22nd NHL season

Alex Ovechkin is returning for a 22nd NHL season after re-signing with the Washington Capitals. The league’s career goal-scoring record holder inked a deal with a $1 million salary and bonuses worth an additional $8 million. Ovechkin turns 41 in September. He has 929 goals after scoring 32 in his 40-year-old season. The Russian superstar broke Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals in April 2025. He had said in recent months he was waiting until the offseason to decide whether to return or retire. Ovechkin in a news release sent out by the Capitals declared, “I’m back.”

Mikel Oyarzabal’s 2 goals send dominant Spain past Austria 3-0 and into round of 16 at the World Cup

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Mikel Oyarzabal scored two goals and Spain beat Austria 3-0 for its first World Cup victory in a knockout match since winning the title in 2010. Pedro Porro added a goal in the second half for Spain, which put on its most impressive performance of the tournament while dominating possession and demonstrating the offensive creativity across its vaunted lineup. Spain also has yet to allow a goal at this year’s World Cup, with Unai Simón keeping his fourth consecutive clean sheet. La Roja will next face Portugal, a 2-1 winner over Croatia, in Dallas in the round of 16.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón sets World Cup record with 519 straight scoreless minutes in net

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón has the longest shutout streak in World Cup history. He broke a 36-year-old record while blanking Austria in a 3-0 victory for his fourth consecutive clean sheet in this World Cup. Simón hasn’t allowed a goal in 519 consecutive minutes across the past two World Cups. He broke the record set in 1990 by famed Italy goalkeeper Walter Zenga. Simón isn’t the most famous goalkeeper in this competition, or even on his own team. But his outstanding play at the back of Spain’s superb defense has launched him into the World Cup record books.

Novak Djokovic says ‘people need to cool off a little bit with judgment’ on Serena Williams

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic knows just what it means to have to live up to lofty expectations after years of titles and trophies. He’s 39 and is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who now plays only sparingly. So he’s better positioned than almost anyone else to analyze what Serena Williams must have been feeling after losing the first singles match that she played in nearly four years at the All England Club earlier this week. Djokovic says “people always expect you to play at your best because they’re used to seeing you dominate the sport for many years.” Djokovic adds that”people need to cool off a little bit with judgment and criticism and everything. Let’s just enjoy the greatness.”

Caitlin Clark voted to start third straight WNBA All-Star Game, joined by two Fever teammates

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark was voted to start her third straight WNBA All-Star Game and will be joined by Indiana Fever teammates Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. It’s the second time in four years that three players from the same team were chosen to start the game, with Las Vegas doing it in 2023. Clark wasn’t able to play in last year’s game that the Fever hosted because she was injured right before it. Clark and Mitchell will be joined this year in the backcourt by Paige Bueckers and rookie Olivia Miles. It’s the fourth consecutive year that a rookie was chosen as an All-Star starter. A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Jessica Shepard, Natasha Howard and Gabby Williams were selected for the frontcourt for the game that will be played in Chicago on July 25.

Stewart Cink, Charlie Wi share US Senior Open lead after opening 67s

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Stewart Cink got off to a great start in a bid to win his third straight senior major. Cink was the only player to make five birdies on the back nine at Scioto Country Club on Thursday, shooting a 3-under 67 for a share of the first-round lead in the U.S. Senior Open with Charlie Wi. The 53-year-old Cink has four wins in nine PGA Tour Champions starts this year, including the Senior PGA Championship and the Tradition. The last player to win the Senior PGA, Tradition and U.S. Senior Open in the same year was Jack Nicklaus in 1991. Scioto, the Donald Ross course hosting its third U.S. Senior Open, is where Nicklaus learned to play the game.