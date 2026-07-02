Lyle Hill Fire 7/02, 11 am update

7/02 11 am update:

7/01 5 pm update from Klickitat Emergency Management:

All Lyle Hill Fire Evacuation Notifications have been rescinded

Currently there are no Avctive Evacuation Alerts in Klickitat County

Electronic Message Boards have been removed from Centerville Highway

Please be mindful of the First Responders that are still working along our roadways

The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management would like to Thank the local and those that came in from across the state First Responders (Fire, Law Enforcement, Medics, 911 Dispatch, WA-DNR, all the Aircraft, American Red Cross to name a few) that responded to the recent fires in Klickitat County.

Thank You for looking out for our County and our Residents!!!!!!

7/01 11 am update:

6/30 1 pm update:

6/29 9 pm update:

This update by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Fire officials drastically reduced the size of the Lyle Hill Fire due to more accurate mapping. As of last night, it was estimated at 233 acres, but containment is uncertain, and the National Weather Service says winds today will be 16 to 23 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 37 miles per hour.



Last night, Evacuation orders were drastically reduced. See the updated map on our website, gorge news center dot com.

Also, Centerville Highway was reopened for use, with electronic message boards reading “FIRE TRAFFIC AHEAD, USE CAUTION.”

The fire did burn sections of the Lyle Cherry Orchard, a popular hiking spot. The Friends of the Gorge, which owns the property, has closed it indefinitely. In statement released Monday, the Friends said,

“Please respect the closure and don’t visit or hike the trails, as it is unsafe to access. Aside from fire personnel and Friends staff, no one is permitted on the preserve. Repairing the trails will take our staff time and effort, as wildfires leave behind dangers like hazard trees and unstable ground that must be assessed before anyone returns. We’ll reopen the preserve once the area has been thoroughly surveyed and proven safe.” Fire command’s press release reminded everyone that there is a no fly zone around the fire, which includes drones. “Any unaccounted-for aircraft, including drones, puts aerial firefighting resources and lives at risk, they said. “If you fly, we can’t. All firefighting aircraft must be grounded if unmanned aircraft or drones are operating near the fire.” Fire command reported four crews, 24 engines and 5 water tenders were working on the fire, along with air support.

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Public assistance is requested in an ongoing investigation. With the Washington Department of Natural Resources fire investigator, we are seeking pictures or videos showing the start of the Lyle Hill Fire, specifically taken between 1:40 pm and 1:55 pm only. Plus, let us know if anyone saw hikers in the area above Riverview Drive before 1:40 pm Sunday 6/28/2026. Please send them to Lyle Fire & Rescue Dist #4 Facebook messenger.

Lyle Hill Fire 6/29 Update:

From Klickitat County Emergency Management:

Lyle Hill Fire Update – June 29th, 2026 – 12:00pm

For the North Portion of Lyle, the Level 3 Evacuation Alert sent yesterday has been Downgraded to a Level TWO “GET SET”.Be Set to evacuate at a moment’s notice, or evacuate now if you feel unsafe.

– The remaining Level THREE “GO NOW” Alerts remain in effect

– The Centerville Road Closure Remains in Effect

– The Temporary Evacuation Points (TEPs) in Goldendale and Lyle, as well as the Temporary Shelter at the Columbia High School in White Salmon have been closed.

– While traveling in and around the area, please be on the lookout and mindful of First Responders and their Equipment on the roadways

Please us https://sartopo.com/m/0V0REU3 for an interactive Map of the area in and around the fire.