7/01 Sports Brief

From Chocolate Avenue to the World Cup, how Hershey, Pennsylvania, shaped Christian Pulisic

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Standout U.S. national soccer team player Christian Pulisic hails from Hershey, Pennsylvania. Known as the “Sweetest Place on Earth” thanks to its chocolate-drenched origins, Hershey has made Pulisic a local hero alongside Milton S. Hershey. Pulisic credits his upbringing and training in and around Hershey for his success. The community has rallied around him as the U.S. team competes in the World Cup. Pulisic’s journey from Hershey to international soccer stardom inspires young players, emphasizing the importance of dedication and family support in achieving dreams.

Princess Kate returns to Wimbledon and greets tennis fans lining up in the Queue

LONDON (AP) — Princess Kate is back at Wimbledon and met tennis fans lining up on the tournament’s famous Queue before attending a second-round match featuring British player Arthur Fery on one of the outer courts. The princess early last year announced her cancer was in remission. She’s the patron of the All England Club. A Kensington Palace statement says Kate was also to meet with children from a local program that supports children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Kate last year was at Centre Court on consecutive days to present the winners’ trophies to singles champions Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner.

Belgium comes back from two goals down to beat Senegal 3-2 in extra time at World Cup

SEATTLE (AP) — Belgium stages a dramatic comeback to beat Senegal 3-2 in the World Cup. Senegal led 2-0 with just five minutes left, but late goals by Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans pushed the match into extra time. Tielemans then scored a penalty in the 125th minute, marking the latest goal in World Cup history. The referee awarded the penalty after a video review, despite protests from Senegal. This win marks the second time in 11 World Cups that a team has overcome a two-goal deficit in the knockout round. Belgium will face the United States.

Nats’ Cade Cavalli apologizes for telling Willson Contreras to ‘sit down, boy’

BOSTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli apologized Wednesday for shouting “sit down, boy!” at Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras while instigating a benches’ clearing scrum a night earlier. Cavalli taunted Contreras with those words after striking him out looking with a full-count pitch in the fourth inning of the Nationals’ 8-1 victory over the Red Sox. The term “boy” has a racist history in the United States. Contreras, who is Venezuelan, demurred when asked after the game if he felt there was a racial component to Cavalli’s word choice.

NFL player Calais Campbell’s brother is charged with murder after mother found dead

ATLANTA (AP) — A brother of NFL player Calais Campbell has been charged with murdering their mother in Atlanta. Police officers found her body on Tuesday during a welfare check. An arrest warrant says Ciarre Campbell was found with a knife. His family told police he struggled with mental illness. He’s being held in Fulton County Jail and waived his initial court appearance Wednesday. The Campbell family has requested privacy while they grieve. Calais Campbell, a defensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens, is entering his 19th NFL season. He’s a six-time Pro Bowl selection with 117 career sacks.

Harry Kane sends England into the round of 16 of the World Cup after 2-1 win against Congo

ATLANTA (AP) — Harry Kane scored two second-half goals to help England rally for a 2-1 victory over Congo and a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup. England’s all-time leading scorer evened the contest with a header after Brian Cipenga had given Congo a surprising halftime lead. Kane then scored the decisive goal into the top corner in the 86th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For much of the game, England looked to be headed for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history. The 1966 World Cup champions will next play co-host Mexico in the round of 16 in Mexico City on Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs land prized free agent, signing goalie Sergei Bobrovsky to 3-year, $21M deal

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Sergei Bobrovsky signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Maple Leafs. In doing so, Bobrovsky leave Florida behind to fill a long-unaddressed need for Toronto hours into the NHL’s free agent signing period. At nearly 38, Bobrovsky joins an Auston Matthews-led team seeking to transition on the fly under a new coach and new GM, and coming off a draft in which it selected Gavin McKenna with the No. 1 pick. He was regarded as one of the top prized players available in a thin pool of free agents.

Krejcikova beats French Open winner Andreeva in Wimbledon upset. Gauff overcomes Sierra

LONDON (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova needed seven match points to knock French Open champion Mirra Andreeva out of Wimbledon in the biggest upset of the women’s tournament so far. Coco Gauff also reached the third round after coming from a break down in the third set to beat Solana Sierra. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and men’s No. 1 Jannik Sinner also advanced. Novak Djokovic finished off Day 3 by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court to continue his quest for a 25th major title.