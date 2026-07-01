MAHA Pushes Glyphosate Ban as EPA Nears New Safety Review

The Environmental Protection Agency is on track to complete its draft risk assessment of glyphosate by the end of the year. Following the Supreme Court ruling that Monsanto/Bayer can be shielded from liability when users are harmed by their product, the EPA is working to determine if the pesticide is safe.

“The EPA is going through our development of a draft risk assessment,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin told the Daily Signal.

Monsanto produces Roundup, a grass and weed killer with glyphosate as the active ingredient.

The 25-year-old glyphosate study that once found the pesticide safe, despite a cancer link, was retracted in December 2025 after researchers discovered the study was ghostwritten by Monsanto, the company that went on to make billions from the pesticide being labeled “safe.”

Zeldin announced in 2025 the EPA would conduct a new study, ensuring there is “no bias.”

“I have had multiple meetings with the career staff involved in that process. I have very strongly emphasized both publicly and privately, directly to them in these meetings, that I do not want to bias their work. I do not want to prejudge their work,” Zeldin continued.

“I want to make sure that they are empowered with all the tools that they need to be able to complete a thorough scientific assessment of it,” he continued.

While the Make America Healthy Again movement is calling for the EPA to temporarily ban glyphosate until the study is complete, Zeldin said he is letting the study play out.

“Whatever they find, I’m looking forward to communicating that to the public. I don’t know what the conclusion of that research is going to show. Whatever it is, I’m the one who’s in a position to explain their work,” the administrator continued.

He explained that he does not want the scientists involved to “cut corners” or to not review all the studies. He described the scientists working on this risk assessment, saying they are “dedicated career scientists who absolutely love their job, they love the mission, and they want to get it right.”

He confirmed he is confident that the review and research will be completed by the end of 2026. “That has been the marker that was set from the first conversation that has been any conversation with timeline, and no one has indicated to me otherwise that the development,” Zeldin concluded.

Virginia Grace McKinnon

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