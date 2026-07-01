Fire Restrictions: BLM Enforces Strict Fire Restrictions Ahead of 4th of July Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. – With national firefighting resources already stretched to their limits, statewide fire restrictions remain in effect for all Bureau of Land Management public lands throughout Oregon and Washington. Local regions have also implemented additional emergency closures.

As the Independence Day holiday weekend approaches, officials warn that individuals responsible for starting wildfires face up to $100,000 in fines, 12 months in prison, and liability for all firefighting suppression costs.

“There are serious consequences for starting a wildfire, including fines and possibly imprisonment, which we hope everyone can avoid through careful choices,” said Josh O’Connor, Northwest Geographic Area Fire Chief for the U.S. Wildland Fire Service. “We have already experienced excruciating loss this season. I cannot stress the gravity of the situation enough. Please help protect our firefighters and communities.”

Visitors should research their destinations in advance, as local restrictions address questions of when visitors can use power tools, what kinds of stoves or campfires are allowed, and what type of safety equipment to have on hand.

The following items remain strictly prohibited on all BLM lands in Oregon and Washington:

Fireworks and sky lanterns

Exploding or metallic targets

Tracer or incendiary devices

Steel component ammunition (core or jacket)

“Lighting a firework or leaving a smoldering campfire creates significant wildland fire risk. Under the right conditions, they easily start wildfires,” said Kim Prill, BLM Oregon/Washington Acting State Director. “Don’t risk it. Let’s work together to prevent every wildfire possible.”

For more information on seasonal fire restrictions and fire closures, please see www.blm.gov/orwafire.