Cow udderly overjoyed during trip to the beach

Like a cliched dating profile, Matilda the cow loves long walks on the beach.

Video of Matilda went viral after Australian farmer Brooke Atkins posted video to Instagram of the animal frolicking on the beach.

“That was her first trip ever to the beach and she absolutely loved it,” Atkins tells Australia’s Today. “She jumped off the float, saw the water and just took off – I was surprised because cows can be stubborn.”

Atkins adds that she’s planning more beach visits with Matilda in the future.

“I think she is just getting her summer body ready, but there will be plenty more trips to the beach I reckon,” Atkins says.