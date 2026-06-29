Fire officials downgrade size of Lyle Hill Fire and reduce evacuations

Fire officials drastically reduced the size of the Lyle Hill Fire Monday due to more accurate mapping. As of Monday night, it was estimated at 233 acres, but containment is uncertain, and the National Weather Service says winds Tuesday will be 16 to 23 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 37 miles per hour.
Monday night, Evacuation orders were drastically reduced, as shown by the map above.
Also, Centerville Highway was reopened for use, with electronic message boards reading “FIRE TRAFFIC AHEAD, USE CAUTION.”
The fire did burn sections of the Lyle Cherry Orchard, a popular hiking spot. The Friends of the Gorge, which owns the property, has closed it indefinitely. In statement released Monday, the Friends said,
|“Please respect the closure and don’t visit or hike the trails, as it is unsafe to access. Aside from fire personnel and Friends staff, no one is permitted on the preserve. Repairing the trails will take our staff time and effort, as wildfires leave behind dangers like hazard trees and unstable ground that must be assessed before anyone returns. We’ll reopen the preserve once the area has been thoroughly surveyed and proven safe.”Fire command’s press release reminded everyone that there is a no fly zone around the fire, which includes drones.
“Any unaccounted-for aircraft, including drones, puts aerial firefighting resources and lives at risk, they said. “If you fly, we can’t. All firefighting aircraft must be grounded if unmanned aircraft or drones are operating near the fire.”
Fire command reported four crews, 24 engines and 5 water tenders were working on the fire, along with air support.