Fire officials downgrade size of Lyle Hill Fire and reduce evacuations

Fire officials drastically reduced the size of the Lyle Hill Fire Monday due to more accurate mapping. As of Monday night, it was estimated at 233 acres, but containment is uncertain, and the National Weather Service says winds Tuesday will be 16 to 23 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 37 miles per hour.

Monday night, Evacuation orders were drastically reduced, as shown by the map above.

Also, Centerville Highway was reopened for use, with electronic message boards reading “FIRE TRAFFIC AHEAD, USE CAUTION.”

The fire did burn sections of the Lyle Cherry Orchard, a popular hiking spot. The Friends of the Gorge, which owns the property, has closed it indefinitely. In statement released Monday, the Friends said,