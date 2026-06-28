Go Now Level 3 evacuation ordered for Lyle Hill Fire

A fast-moving fire that started yesterday just before 2 p.m. near Lyle prompted a large Level 3 Go Now evacuation area. As of 9 pm Sunday night, the fire was estimated at 1,500 acres and growing. It’s been burning in grass, shrubs, and timber and is threatening homes, crops, and Bonneville Power Administration powerlines and substation.

Two temporary evacuation points were set up for residents to get and provide updates, at the Bible Baptist Church in Goldendale, and the Lyle Activity Center, according to Klickitat County Emergency Management. Cause of the fire is under investigation.